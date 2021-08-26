The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $65.35 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

HOOD opened at $48.98 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.