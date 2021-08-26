The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report $462.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $479.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $445.60 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $511.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.
Shares of HAIN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. 1,183,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.
