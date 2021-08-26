The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.250-$8.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.25-8.65 EPS.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $127.28 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.60.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.11.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.