The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,950,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. The Kroger makes up about 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $611,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

The Kroger stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.19. 201,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,149,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.