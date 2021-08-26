The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 310.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,038 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,814 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.17. 215,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.