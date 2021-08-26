The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The TJX Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TJX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $690,308,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

