The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,858,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,344,000 after purchasing an additional 231,196 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 27.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 145,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

