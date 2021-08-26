The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,411,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,035,000 after purchasing an additional 98,184 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.5% in the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 51,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.9% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 2,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,558,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720,407. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.