The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Cut by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.7% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.37. 80,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,752,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.89. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

