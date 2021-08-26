The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz Sells 307,357 Shares

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after purchasing an additional 777,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after buying an additional 3,759,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after buying an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after buying an additional 120,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.