The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz Sells 307,357 Shares

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after purchasing an additional 777,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after buying an additional 3,759,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after buying an additional 1,359,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after buying an additional 120,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
