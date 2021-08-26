The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Sells $862,284.00 in Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
