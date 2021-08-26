The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Sells $862,284.00 in Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

