Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 530.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,010,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSOI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,804,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,425,325. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05. Therapeutic Solutions International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the manufacture of surgical and medical devices. It develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, ID.

