Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

TBPH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

