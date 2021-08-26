TheStreet Upgrades CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) to “C-“

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of CVV opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33.
In other news, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 10,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,791.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 830,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 27,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $117,916.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 710,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,789 shares of company stock valued at $377,682. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.
