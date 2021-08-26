Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, Acquires 1,074,342 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oscar Health alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 68,042 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $912,443.22.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.