Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 170,000 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00.

Thryv stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

Several brokerages have commented on THRY. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $4,771,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $1,252,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

