Thunder Token Reaches Market Cap of $85.37 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $85.37 million and approximately $13.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013115 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.08 or 0.00486584 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001069 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000804 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

