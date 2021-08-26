thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.11 ($14.24).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.07 ($10.67) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €8.60. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.