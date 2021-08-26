Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

TITN traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,089. The company has a market cap of $666.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,664,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,182 shares of company stock worth $7,012,253 over the last ninety days. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.