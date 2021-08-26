Todd Mckinnon Sells 13,818 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40.
- On Monday, June 21st, Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $1,049,168.89.
Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $260.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of -106.42 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Okta by 149.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Okta by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Okta by 9.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.
OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.36.
About Okta
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
