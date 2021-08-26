Todd Mckinnon Sells 13,818 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40.

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $1,049,168.89.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $260.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of -106.42 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.63.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Okta by 149.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Okta by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Okta by 9.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

