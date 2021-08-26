Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $67.00 at Barclays

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TOL. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

NYSE TOL opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

