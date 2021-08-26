Tony Peake Buys 1,400 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Stock

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) insider Tony Peake acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$136.66 ($97.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$191,324.00 ($136,660.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.851 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous Final dividend of $0.53. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.86%.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

