Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.63.

Shares of TOT opened at C$3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.69 million and a P/E ratio of -13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$4.99.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,090,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 268,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,219,900.62. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 487,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,825.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

