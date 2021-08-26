Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 676 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,175% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.