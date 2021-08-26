Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.14 billion-$14.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.92 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $115.28 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

