Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

