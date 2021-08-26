TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Up 5%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s share price rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.05. Approximately 5,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 560,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $838.66 million, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $136,698.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

