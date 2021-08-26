Trellis Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Trellis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IVOG stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.95. 6,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,031. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.97. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $141.20 and a 12-month high of $207.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.