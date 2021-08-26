Trellis Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trellis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $4.98 on Wednesday, hitting $166.18. 3,554,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,769. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

