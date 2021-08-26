Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $951.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to post $951.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $972.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $938.40 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $829.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. 898,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,531. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.31.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $179,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 34.4% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

