Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.440-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE TSE traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 216,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,517. Trinseo has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSE shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.78.

In related news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinseo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Trinseo worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.