Truist Securities Boosts ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $140.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.56.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $121.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.33. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

