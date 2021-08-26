Truist Securities Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $287.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.03.

NYSE CRM traded up $12.73 on Thursday, reaching $273.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

