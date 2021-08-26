Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $4.73 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.3% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $3,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $163.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

