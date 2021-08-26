TrustSwap (SWAP) Achieves Market Cap of $119.15 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002830 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $119.15 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00053669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00054300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.43 or 0.00768734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00098163 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,288,044 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.