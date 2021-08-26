Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TPC opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

