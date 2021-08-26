Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $2,115,897.54 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,115,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,280,912.75.

On Monday, June 21st, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $2,293,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $112.35 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

