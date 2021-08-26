Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $2,115,897.54 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,115,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 26th, William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,280,912.75.
- On Monday, June 21st, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $2,293,600.00.
Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $112.35 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.72.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
