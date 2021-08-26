Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $284,445.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 136.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $80.75.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,190 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 59.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.