Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $284,445.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 136.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,190 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 59.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

