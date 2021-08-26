U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 42,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 261,553 shares.The stock last traded at $74.01 and had previously closed at $72.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. CJS Securities downgraded U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.44.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,125. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 623.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 21.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 40.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

