UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,200 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,553 ($111.75) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,471.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £132.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

