uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Announces Earnings Results

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 134.59% and a negative net margin of 107.16%.
uCloudlink Group stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.53. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51.
uCloudlink Group Company Profile
