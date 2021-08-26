UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $57.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,535. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,051.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,373 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UDR by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in UDR by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,283 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.