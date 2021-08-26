UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.91. 505,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,235. UGI has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

In related news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

