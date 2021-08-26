Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

ULTA stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.74. 83,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.99. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $390.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

