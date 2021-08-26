Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-14.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.90 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.500-$14.700 EPS.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $16.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.90. 1,829,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,460. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $390.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.62.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

