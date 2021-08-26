Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-14.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.90 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.500-$14.700 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $16.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $390.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.99.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.