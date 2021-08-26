Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-14.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-8.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.90 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.500-$14.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $16.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $390.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.62.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

