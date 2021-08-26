Unifty Market Capitalization Tops $25.85 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for about $24.66 or 0.00052373 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $25.85 million and approximately $279,174.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00051601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00125065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00156513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,120.67 or 1.00087992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $485.76 or 0.01031800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.10 or 0.06419169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,474 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.