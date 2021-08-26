Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 319.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

UL traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.67. 70,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,207. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

