Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €29.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.08% from the company’s previous close.

UN01 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.83 ($36.26).

Shares of UN01 opened at €33.94 ($39.93) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.13. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a fifty-two week high of €33.97 ($39.96). The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion and a PE ratio of -40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

