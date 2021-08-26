Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Unisys were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UIS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Unisys by 573.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Unisys by 123.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unisys in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unisys in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

UIS stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.78. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $931,358 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

